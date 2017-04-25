High school softball result: Thomas Heyward at Beaufort

Beaufort 14, Thomas Heyward 13: Lillian Sumner and Mary Claire Sumner dashed home on Bricen Riley’s misplayed grounder, completing a three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh as the Eagles prevailed in a wild finish.
The Rebels fell behind 9-1 after two innings and still trailed by three after six, but completed the comeback with five runs in the top of the seventh.
RBI singles from Cheyenne Strong and Mikayla Blanton helped tie the game, and Hannah Cannon put THA ahead 12-11 when she scored on Danielle Dudley’s groundout. Blanton came home one batter later on an error.
Lillian Bearden opened the Beaufort seventh with a walk, followed by singles from both Sumners to load the bases. Bearden scored on a passed ball, and Riley’s grounder to the right side of the infield was misplayed as both runners came home.
