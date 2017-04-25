High school baseball result: Hilton Head Christian vs. St. Andrew’s

Hilton Head Christian 10, St. Andrew’s 8: John Burke’s walkoff double with in the bottom of the seventh brought home the winning runs, lifting the Eagles to a comeback victory that clinched the SCISA Region 4-2A title.
The Eagles trailed 5-0 midway through the fourth inning and 8-7 entering their final at-bats, before two singles and an error loaded the bases with nobody out.
Daniel Harrington’s sacrifice fly brought home J.D. Monts with the tying run, and Burke followed with a shot to center field that plated Connor Handy and Zach Whitton.
Burke also went four innings on the mound, pitching a shutout until St. Andrew’s tagged him for five runs in the fourth. John Blackshire took over to start the fifth, allowing just one hit though the Lions took advantage of three walks and an error to score three in the sixth.
Burke finished with three hits on the evening, while Handy produced two hits and scored three HHCA runs.
