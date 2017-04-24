Pitch counts could prove key in baseball postseason

Wade Hampton had just trimmed May River’s six-run lead to four, leaving Sharks coach Keith Stewart weighing a fifth-inning dilemma.
Starter Ryan Sullivan might last just one more batter before crossing the pitch-count threshold that would require an extra day’s rest before he could take the mound again — possibly a critical day with the playoffs about to begin.
Then again, going to the bullpen brings a certain risk, too.
Stewart made the change, and got the payoff. Josh Reddy got a strikeout and inning-ending groundout, then went one more inning before letting Luke Johnson finish. The Sharks won 9-4, and Sullivan is available if needed for Tuesday’s Class 3A playoff opener at Brookland-Cayce.
“That worked out well for us,” Stewart said. “And that’s probably how it will go throughout the playoffs.”
Though many baseball coaches have been keeping track of pitchers’ workload for years, this is the first season that South Carolina has implemented a strict framework for pitch counts and mandated rest between appearances.
With the playoffs bringing a condensed schedule, those rules could become an even bigger factor as the postseason rolls along.
“It’s going to affect some people,” Hilton Head Island coach Ken Soucy said, “because they’re going to have to start going deeper into their lineup in order to get people out there on the mound.”
For a team like the Seahawks, who have four solid arms they’ve been able to rely on, it could prove a key advantage. For teams that largely have been riding two pitchers, it becomes a puzzle to piece together the remaining innings.
“That’s the chess game,” said Battery Creek coach Les Goude, who may be even a little more short-handed as No. 1 starter Dallas Higuet battles a rib strain.
“When are you going to play that third game? Can you lay a guy off five days and let him come back on the sixth? That’s the key. Or do you pitch him where maybe he only rests four days?”
The S.C. High School League implemented a sliding scale this season, based on the number of pitches thrown. Someone who throws no more than 45 pitches can come back on one day’s rest, for instance, while going over 75 pitches moves a player from three days’ rest to four.
Under no circumstances can a pitcher throw more than 110 pitches, except to finish the at-bat. And then he’d have to stay off the mound five days.
SCISA schools work under the same limitations, except 105 pitches is the top limit.
“You obviously have to have a little more strategy,” said Hilton Head Christian coach Matt Smith. “There really wasn’t a lot of maneuvering once you got into the flow of a game, but now you’re conscious of it every inning.”
The same night Stewart was juggling his bullpen, Smith opted to pull starter John Blackshire early in a romp against Hilton Head Prep. Though the SCISA playoffs are still a week away, the move allowed Blackshire to be available for Monday’s key region game against St. Andrew’s.
“You have to look one or two games ahead,” Smith said. “And sometimes you even have to look a week ahead if they’re sitting out four or five days.”
Previously, South Carolina’s rule limited pitchers to a maximum 10 innings in a three-day span. However, that left open the possibility of someone laboring through three or four innings with a high pitch count and still coming back two days later.
That potential grew in the playoffs, as pitching staffs got stretched and top players were leaned on to keep seasons alive.
“Pitch counts are a good thing to keep coaches from trying to make it on two or three guys,” Goude said. “It did stop a lot of that and made it so they had to develop more players.”
For teams with a surplus of quality arms, it could be a boon. At least that’s what Soucy hopes, even as Hilton Head Island begins as the No. 3 seed from Region 8-4A.
Carmen Mlodzinski, Logan Toomer and Collin Kaiser have given the Seahawks three solid starters, with submariner Shane Clark taking a big role in relief.
“All four of them have had great years,” Soucy said. “Hopefully that’s what carries us through the playoffs. It’s high-school pitching, but we’re blessed to be as deep as we are with our pitching staff.”
With that kind of depth, Soucy has plenty of flexibility to even out the big four’s rest days.
“I’ll go three deep in a game if I have to,” Soucy said, “just to save arms to get us to the next date.”
Smith noted that pitch counts also have affected the way he manages a game offensively. If the opposing pitcher is getting close to a threshold, he might instruct his batters to take an extra pitch or two. A similar philosophy applies to base runners.
“Now, hmmm, you’re going to hold him (on base) a little bit because this guy’s been pitching pretty well,” Smith said. “I want to run (his count up) and see what the next guy looks like.”
These days, there’s more of a risk/reward factor.
“It makes it kind of fun,” Stewart said. “Now you’ve really got to reach in to see what you’ve got.”
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
S.C. pitch count regulations
- Zero-30 pitches: No rest required
- 31-45 pitches: One day’s rest
- 46-60 pitches: Two days’ rest
- 61-75 pitches: Three days’ rest
- 76-90 pitches: Four days’ rest
- 91-110 pitches: Five days’ rest. (SCISA maximum is 105 pitches.)
Pitchers can exceed a limit to finish out a batter. If a pitcher works on consecutive days, his cumulative total will determine his rest period.
Comments