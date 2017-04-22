Seahawks rewrite pair of state relay records at Charlotte meet

Hilton Head Island runners took down two more state records Friday evening, establishing new marks while running away with both the girls’ and boys’ 4x1600 meter relays at the Friday Night Lights meet in Charlotte.
The girls’ quartet of Mallory Liggett, Tori Herman, Miyah Shatz and Isabel Muehleman crushed the old mark with a time of 21 minutes, 11.52 seconds, more than 31 seconds faster than the previous record set by Wando in 2012.
Later, three Seahawks set personal records as the boys won their race in a time of 17:38.03, lowering Lexington High’s 2011 mark by nearly 16 seconds . Ben Gilman led the way with a personal best of 4:15 on the third leg, which followed PRs by Ryan Moosbrugger (4:33) and Josh Williams (4:31).
Sam Gilman completed the boys’ record with an anchor leg of 4:18. Earlier this year, the Gilman brothers were part of a state-record effort in the distance medley relay, which also was briefly ranked No.1 in the nation this year.
Liggett (5:17) and Herman (5:12) set personal bests during the girls’ record-setting effort Friday.
Hilton Head wound up sweeping three boys’ relays, and would have made it four except for a lane violation in the 4x800 that resulted in disqualification. The 4x400 quartet’s time of 3:24.75 is No.1 in the state this year.
The Seahawks also got a pair of individual runner-up finishes Friday night. Traci Brown was nosed out at the tape in the girls’ 100 meters (12.62 seconds), while P.J. Franklin took second in the boys’ 300 hurdles (41.28).
