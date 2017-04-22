High school softball result: Battery Creek at Bluffton

Battery Creek 10, Bluffton 0: Alexis Ortiz fired her second no-hitter at Bluffton in a five-day span, racking up 12 strikeouts as the Dolphins stretched their winning streak to nine straight.
Ortiz faced just two batters over the minimum in her five innings of work, with a walk and an error putting Bluffton runners on first and second with two out. She proceeded to retire the final 10 batters she faced.
Journeigh Doray collected three hits and scored three times to lead the Dolphins offensively, while Michaux Gee added two hits and Julianna Greer drove home two runs.
Battery Creek got all the scoring it needed with three runs in the first, highlighted by Emily Crosby’s RBI single and an RBI double from Ortiz.
