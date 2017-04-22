High school baseball result: Bluffton at Battery Creek

Bluffton 14, Battery Creek 0: Cody Eldridge and Sean Sutay teamed up on a five-hitter as the Bobcats shut out Battery Creek for the second time in three days.
Trenton Dailey drove home four runs with a single and a fielder’s choice grounder, while Hartley Smith drove home two runs and scored three himself. Hunter Eldridge and Jimmy Nowakowski added two hits apiece for the Bobcats.
Bluffton led just 4-0 before a four-run outburst in the sixth inning and piling on six more in the seventh.
Eldridge gave up all five Battery Creek hits in his five innings of work, striking out three before giving way to Sutay, who notched four of his six outs via strikeout.
