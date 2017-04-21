High school golf result: County match at Oyster Reef

Dolphins prevail over Seahawks: Jonathan Griz shot a 1-under-par 35 and Aidan McCloskey carded a 36 as Hilton Head Prep ended Hilton Head Island’s winning streak in its final match before heading to the SCISA state tournament.
The Dolphins produced a team score of 156, finishing five shots ahead of the Seahawks. Chris Lifvergren led Hilton Head Island with a 39 and Charlie Farrell posted a 40.
Beaufort was third in the four-team match, paced by a 39 from Matthew Campbell. May River got a 36 from Drew Weary and a 37 from Brandon McBride.
Comments