High school golf result: County match at Oyster Reef

Dolphins prevail over Seahawks: Jonathan Griz shot a 1-under-par 35 and Aidan McCloskey carded a 36 as Hilton Head Prep ended Hilton Head Island’s winning streak in its final match before heading to the SCISA state tournament.

The Dolphins produced a team score of 156, finishing five shots ahead of the Seahawks. Chris Lifvergren led Hilton Head Island with a 39 and Charlie Farrell posted a 40.

Beaufort was third in the four-team match, paced by a 39 from Matthew Campbell. May River got a 36 from Drew Weary and a 37 from Brandon McBride.

