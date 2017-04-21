High School Sports

April 21, 2017 11:00 AM

High school soccer result: HHCA girls at Hilton Head Prep

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Prep 5, Hilton Head Christian 2: Charlotte Covington scored four goals and assisted on the other as the Dolphins rebounded from their lone loss in their past 10 games.

Covington’s performance gives her 15 goals in Prep’s past four games, including the lone goal in a loss to Bluffton earlier in the week. Kierstin Clark tallied the Dolphins’ other goal Thursday, converting a setup from Covington.

Cori Leonard added two assists for the Dolphins. HHCA’s goals were scored by Sydney Camp and Emily Bailey, the latter on a penalty kick.

