April 21, 2017 10:58 AM

High school softball result: May River vs. Wade Hampton

May River sweeps doubleheader: Taylor Gleason fired a one-hitter in the opener and had two hits in the nightcap as the Sharks completed a sweep of the three-game set.

Gleason gave up a two-out single in the first inning of the opener, but nothing else as the Red Devils’ only other runner came on a two-out walk in the third. Gleason retired 13 of the final 14 batters she faced, striking out four.

Alisa Depew’s RBI double in the third stood as the only run until the Sharks added three more in the fifth, highlighted by Gleason’s RBI double.

Gabby Ximenez was nearly as effective for the Sharks in Game 2, scattering five Wade Hampton hits and allowing just two runners past second base. Gleason’s RBI triple keyed a two-run third inning that put May River in control.

