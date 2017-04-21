High School Sports

High school baseball result: Hilton Head Prep at Hilton Head Christian

Hilton Head Christian 12, Hilton Head Prep 2: The Eagles used a 10-run fourth inning to break the game open and sweep the season series from their cross-island rivals.

HHCA sent 14 men to the plate in the fourth, with J.D. Monts and James Bartholomew each producing two-run singles and later scoring themselves. The Eagles produced eight hits in all, all singles, with no one tallying more than one.

The Dolphins managed just four hits against HHCA’s John Blackshire and Alex Brown, with two coming from Reese Irwin.

