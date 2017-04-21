High school baseball result: May River vs. Wade Hampton

May River 9, Wade Hampton 4: Chase Murray’s two-run triple highlighted a five-run outburst in the second inning that put the Sharks in control.
Josh Patterson and Vance Summers also drove home two runs apiece for May River, salvaging the final night of the three-game set after a pair of close losses earlier in the week. Cooper George and Jack Hegan added RBI singles in the five-run second, and the Sharks added three runs in the fourth.
Ryan Sullivan limited Wade Hampton to four hits over 4 1/3 innings on the mound before giving way to two relievers.
