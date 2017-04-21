High School Sports

April 21, 2017 10:44 AM

High school soccer result: Beaufort Academy girls vs. First Baptist

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Beaufort Academy 9, First Baptist 0: Abby Dalton and Mary Keane scored three goals apiece as the Eagles dominated from the outset.

Amelia Huebel also was strong in goal for BA, which was playing its first game after a two-week layoff.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What's it like to pole vault?

What's it like to pole vault? 0:59

What's it like to pole vault?
Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic 0:54

Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic
Seventh Woods happy for Gamecocks' success, to be Final Four with UNC 1:46

Seventh Woods happy for Gamecocks' success, to be Final Four with UNC

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos