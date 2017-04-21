High school softball result: Whale Branch vs. Woodland

Woodland 15, Whale Branch 5: The Wolverines put the game away with seven runs in the fifth inning, answering the challenge after Whale Branch had closed within three.
An RBI single by Chyla Simmons and run-scoring triple by Alicia Davis keyed the Warriors’ three-run outburst in the top of the fifth, bringing Whale Branch within 8-5.
Woodland, though, took advantage of two errors to send 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the inning and reach the 10-run trigger.
Woodland managed 16 hits in all against Whale Branch’s Jenna Shipley. Davis and Rikia Singleton had two hits apiece for Whale Branch, with Davis producing a double and a triple.
Comments