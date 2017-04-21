High School Sports

April 21, 2017 10:37 AM

High school softball result: Whale Branch vs. Woodland

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Woodland 15, Whale Branch 5: The Wolverines put the game away with seven runs in the fifth inning, answering the challenge after Whale Branch had closed within three.

An RBI single by Chyla Simmons and run-scoring triple by Alicia Davis keyed the Warriors’ three-run outburst in the top of the fifth, bringing Whale Branch within 8-5.

Woodland, though, took advantage of two errors to send 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the inning and reach the 10-run trigger.

Woodland managed 16 hits in all against Whale Branch’s Jenna Shipley. Davis and Rikia Singleton had two hits apiece for Whale Branch, with Davis producing a double and a triple.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What's it like to pole vault?

What's it like to pole vault? 0:59

What's it like to pole vault?
Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic 0:54

Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic
Seventh Woods happy for Gamecocks' success, to be Final Four with UNC 1:46

Seventh Woods happy for Gamecocks' success, to be Final Four with UNC

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos