High school soccer result: HHCA boys at Hilton Head Prep

Hilton Head Christian 2, Hilton Head Prep 1: Evan Berkner scored both times for the Eagles, who notched their 10th victory in 11 games this season.
Reece Woods provided the assist on one of Bernker’s goals.
Hilton Head Christian 2, Hilton Head Prep 1: Evan Berkner scored both times for the Eagles, who notched their 10th victory in 11 games this season.
Reece Woods provided the assist on one of Bernker’s goals.
Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:
These are Top 25 scores. Click or tap here for all men's basketball scores, stats, standings and other information.
These are Top 25 scores. Click or tap here for all women's basketball scores, stats, standings and other information.
Comments