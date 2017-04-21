High School Sports

April 21, 2017 10:34 AM

High school soccer result: HHCA boys at Hilton Head Prep

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Christian 2, Hilton Head Prep 1: Evan Berkner scored both times for the Eagles, who notched their 10th victory in 11 games this season.

Reece Woods provided the assist on one of Bernker’s goals.

    

