Seahawks thump Academic Magnet, reach Lower State boys’ lacrosse final

Jack Flowers and Duncan Marx scored three goals apiece and Hilton Head Island dominated the midfield Thursday evening, powering its way to the Class 4A Lower State boys’ lacrosse final with a 13-3 victory over Academic Magnet.
Flowers added two assists to his effort, while Logan Johnston also had a hand in five goals with one tally and four assists. Kai Liska, Will Frith and Benton Soule added two goals apiece to round out the Seahawks’ scoring.
The top-seeded Seahawks (13-3) will play host to Bishop England next Tuesday for a trip to the state championships in Chapin. Bishop England, which beat Waccamaw 17-3 on Thursday, ousted the Seahawks in last year’s Lower State semifinals.
This marks the Seahawks’ fourth trip to the Lower State final, ousted by state powerhouse Wando in the previous three attempts. With lacrosse split into two classifications for the first time, that meeting was avoided.
Colin Courtney ruled the Hilton Head defense Thursday by forcing 14 ground balls, while Johnston and Frith combined to win 18 of 20 faceoffs.
Comments