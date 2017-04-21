High School Sports

April 21, 2017 10:21 AM

Seahawks thump Academic Magnet, reach Lower State boys’ lacrosse final

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Jack Flowers and Duncan Marx scored three goals apiece and Hilton Head Island dominated the midfield Thursday evening, powering its way to the Class 4A Lower State boys’ lacrosse final with a 13-3 victory over Academic Magnet.

Flowers added two assists to his effort, while Logan Johnston also had a hand in five goals with one tally and four assists. Kai Liska, Will Frith and Benton Soule added two goals apiece to round out the Seahawks’ scoring.

The top-seeded Seahawks (13-3) will play host to Bishop England next Tuesday for a trip to the state championships in Chapin. Bishop England, which beat Waccamaw 17-3 on Thursday, ousted the Seahawks in last year’s Lower State semifinals.

This marks the Seahawks’ fourth trip to the Lower State final, ousted by state powerhouse Wando in the previous three attempts. With lacrosse split into two classifications for the first time, that meeting was avoided.

Colin Courtney ruled the Hilton Head defense Thursday by forcing 14 ground balls, while Johnston and Frith combined to win 18 of 20 faceoffs.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What's it like to pole vault?

What's it like to pole vault? 0:59

What's it like to pole vault?
Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic 0:54

Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic
Seventh Woods happy for Gamecocks' success, to be Final Four with UNC 1:46

Seventh Woods happy for Gamecocks' success, to be Final Four with UNC

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos