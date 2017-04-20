High School Sports

April 20, 2017 10:56 AM

High school softball result: Beaufort at Thomas Heyward

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Beaufort 3, Thomas Heyward 2: Mary Claire Sumner tossed a five-hitter and slammed the door on Thomas Heyward with the tying run on second, lifting the Eagles to victory.

Ivy Bryan’s leadoff homer in the seventh brought Thomas Heyward within a run, and Cheyenne Strong got as far as second after a one-out single and a groundout. Sumner, though, got two quick strikes on Danielle Dudley before inducing a game-ending fly ball.

The Eagles did all their scoring in the third inning, taking advantage of Thomas Heyward errors on three successive batters. Beaufort collected seven hits on the evening, with Sumner and Savannah Mullen producing two apiece.

Hannah Cannon had two of the Rebels’ five hits, while Bryan also brought home their first run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

