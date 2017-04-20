High school baseball result: Battery Creek at Bluffton

High School Sports

Bluffton 14, Battery Creek 0: Noah Simenson fired a three-hitter over five innings and Trenton Dailey drove home four runs as the Bobcats notched their 11th victory in their past 12 outings.

Sean Sutay, Hartley Smith and Hunter Eldridge also produced two RBIs apiece as the top four spots in the Bluffton batting order combined to drive home 10 runs. The Bobcats sent 14 men to the plate during a 10-run second inning, capped by Dailey’s bases-loaded double to score three.

Simenson rang up eight strikeouts during his outing, setting down 12 of the final 13 batters he faced. Tyler Hofman had two of Battery Creek’s three hits.

