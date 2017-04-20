High school softball result: May River vs. Wade Hampton

May River 2, Wade Hampton 0: Gabby Ximenez tossed a four-hit shutout and Kylee Gleason put May River ahead after a first-inning triple, helping the Sharks prevail in a pitchers’ duel.
Ximenez allowed just three runners to get past first base, though none with less than two out. Wade Hampton’s biggest threat came in the fifth when the Red Devils had runners at first and third with two out, but Ximenez ended the inning by inducing a groundout.
Gleason scored May River’s first run after a one-out triple in the first, and the Sharks got an insurance run in the fifth when Hannah Mathis scored on a throwing error after advancing to third on a groundout.
