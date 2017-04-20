High school softball result: Bluffton at Battery Creek

Battery Creek 18, Bluffton 6: A two-run double by Kyleigh Peeples highlighted an 11-run second inning for the Dolphins, taking control after the early stages went back and forth.
Battery Creek sent 15 batters to the plate in the second inning, taking advantage of two walks, two errors and a pair of hit batters. Michaux Gee’s sacrifice fly broke a 3-3 tie, and Emily Crosby followed with a single that brought two runs home.
Peeples also pitched a five-inning complete game, scattering five Bluffton hits and striking out three.
