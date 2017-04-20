High School Sports

April 20, 2017 10:44 AM

High school softball result: Bluffton at Battery Creek

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Battery Creek 18, Bluffton 6: A two-run double by Kyleigh Peeples highlighted an 11-run second inning for the Dolphins, taking control after the early stages went back and forth.

Battery Creek sent 15 batters to the plate in the second inning, taking advantage of two walks, two errors and a pair of hit batters. Michaux Gee’s sacrifice fly broke a 3-3 tie, and Emily Crosby followed with a single that brought two runs home.

Peeples also pitched a five-inning complete game, scattering five Bluffton hits and striking out three.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What's it like to pole vault?

What's it like to pole vault? 0:59

What's it like to pole vault?
Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic 0:54

Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic
Seventh Woods happy for Gamecocks' success, to be Final Four with UNC 1:46

Seventh Woods happy for Gamecocks' success, to be Final Four with UNC

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos