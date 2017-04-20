4 Prep golfers, HHCA’s Daniel Azallion named SCISA all-region

Hilton Head Christian’s Daniel Azallion was joined by four Hilton Head Prep golfers to comprise the all-region team in SCISA Region 4-2A, as the Dolphins and Eagles head the list for next week’s state tournament.
Azallion had the best scoring average in the region at 35.3 for nine holes. Prep filled the rest of the all-region lineup with Aidan McCloskey, Jonathan Griz, J.T. Herman and A.J. Gilpin.
Beaufort Academy and John Paul II also are headed to the state tournament, which begins Monday at the General Hackler course in Conway.
