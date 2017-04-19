High school lacrosse playoffs: May River boys at Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island 24, May River 2: Taylor Rozek scored four goals and three Hilton Head Island teammates added three apiece, powering the top-seeded Seahawks in the opening round of the Class 4A boys’ lacrosse playoffs.
Jack Flowers had a hand in seven Hilton Head goals, scoring three times and assisting on four others as the Seahawks (12-3) claimed their eighth victory in the past nine outings. Hilton Head will host Academic Magnet on Thursday for a berth in the Lower State final.
Kai Liska and Jake Rader also scored three goals each, while Max Boyer, Whit Molloy and Jacob Pollard had two apiece.
The Seahawks lit the scoreboard 13 times in the opening quarter and held a 15-2 lead at halftime before shutting down the Sharks in the second half. Colin Courtney again paced the defense with nine ground balls and four takeaways.
