April 19, 2017 11:17 AM

High school baseball result: Hilton Head Island at Beaufort

Beaufort 8, Hilton Head Island 6: Connor Clancy’s bases-loaded triple keyed a six-run Beaufort outburst in the fifth, allowing the Eagles to snap a six-game losing streak.

Rome Wallace and Jeffrey Smith also stroked one-out singles during Beaufort’s big inning, in which the Eagles saw seven consecutive batters reach base against Logan Toomer to wipe out a 5-2 deficit.

The Seahawks used a bases-loaded walk in the seventh to Dalton Shaw to pull within two, but wound up leaving the bags full as Wallace pitched out of the jam. Hilton Head also stranded a runner on third in the sixth.

Wallace and Smyth each finished with two hits for the Eagles. Hilton Head was led by three hits from Koty Brigham, while Shane Clark drove home two runs.

