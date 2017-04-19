High school softball result: Hilton Head Island at Beaufort

Beaufort 16, Hilton Head Island 0: Bricen Riley and Krislynn Coolong drove home three runs apiece to back the one-hit pitching of Beaufort’s Mary Claire Sumner.
Riley and Sumner each had three hits for the Eagles, while Coolong’s day was highlighted by a two-run single in the second that staked Beaufort to a 6-0 lead. The Eagles pounded out 20 hits and scored in every inning, capped by a seven-run fourth.
Elizabeth Erickson produced Hilton Head’s only hit, a one-out single in the fourth. Sumner finished with eight strikeouts, walked three and allowed just one runner as far as second base.
