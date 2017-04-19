High school baseball result: Hilton Head Prep at Thomas Heyward

Thomas Heyward 14, Hilton Head Prep 4: Spencer Hexamer and Devin Scott drove home three runs apiece as the Rebels jumped out quickly and sealed things with a six-run fifth inning.
The Rebels took advantage of Prep miscues to score three runs in the first inning and added four in the second, keyed by RBI doubles from Scott and Zach Bond. After the Dolphins closed within 7-4, Hexamer’s two-run single keyed THA’s fifth-inning outburst.
Bond scattered five Prep hits over 5 2/3 innings, striking out three, while Scott recorded the final out. Gage Hurlbut, Davis Puckey and Reese Irwin each drove home a run for the Dolphins.
