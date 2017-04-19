High School Sports

April 19, 2017 11:03 AM

High school baseball result: Hilton Head Prep at Thomas Heyward

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Thomas Heyward 14, Hilton Head Prep 4: Spencer Hexamer and Devin Scott drove home three runs apiece as the Rebels jumped out quickly and sealed things with a six-run fifth inning.

The Rebels took advantage of Prep miscues to score three runs in the first inning and added four in the second, keyed by RBI doubles from Scott and Zach Bond. After the Dolphins closed within 7-4, Hexamer’s two-run single keyed THA’s fifth-inning outburst.

Bond scattered five Prep hits over 5 2/3 innings, striking out three, while Scott recorded the final out. Gage Hurlbut, Davis Puckey and Reese Irwin each drove home a run for the Dolphins.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What's it like to pole vault?

What's it like to pole vault? 0:59

What's it like to pole vault?
Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic 0:54

Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic
Seventh Woods happy for Gamecocks' success, to be Final Four with UNC 1:46

Seventh Woods happy for Gamecocks' success, to be Final Four with UNC

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos