April 19, 2017 11:02 AM

High school golf result: Hilton Head Island, Beaufort at Barony

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Seahawks win at Barony: Beaufort’s Matthew Campbell took medalist honors with a 1-under-par 35, but Hilton Head Island saw four players break 40 to finish atop the chart as Region 8-4A rivals squared off at Port Royal’s Barony layout.

Brooks Dyess and Travis Mancill each carded 37s for the Seahawks, with Caden Edwards one shot behind and Charlie Farrell two shots back. Hilton Head’s team total of 151 came in 10 shots better than the Eagles.

Tommy Holloway posted a 41 for Beaufort, while Riley Kase had a 42. Cane Bay and Berkeley finished well behind the Beaufort County teams.

