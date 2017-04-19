High school softball result: Whale Branch vs. North Charleston

Whale Branch 16, North Charleston 2: Domonique Robinson’s three-run, inside-the-park homer capped an eight-run first inning as the Warriors notched their fourth win in their past five outings.
Robinson, Chyla Simmons and Alicia Davis each had two hits for Whale Branch, with Simmons and Catherine Saunders driving home two runs each.
Jenna Shipley rang up 10 strikeouts in five innings of pitching, scattering four hits and shutting down North Charleston after giving up two runs in the first.
Comments