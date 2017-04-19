High School Sports

April 19, 2017 10:55 AM

High school soccer result: Beaufort boys vs. Cane Bay

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Cane Bay 2, Beaufort 0: Brandon Woodley made four saves in goal to keep Beaufort in the game, but the Eagles couldn’t find any offense against the Cobras.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What's it like to pole vault?

What's it like to pole vault? 0:59

What's it like to pole vault?
Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic 0:54

Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic
Seventh Woods happy for Gamecocks' success, to be Final Four with UNC 1:46

Seventh Woods happy for Gamecocks' success, to be Final Four with UNC

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos