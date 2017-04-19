High school soccer result: Beaufort boys vs. Cane Bay

Cane Bay 2, Beaufort 0: Brandon Woodley made four saves in goal to keep Beaufort in the game, but the Eagles couldn’t find any offense against the Cobras.
