High school softball result: Battery Creek at Bluffton

Battery Creek 15, Bluffton 0: Alexis Ortiz fired a four-inning no-hitter and helped her own cause with a two-run homer, propelling Battery Creek to its seventh consecutive victory.
Ortiz walked two Bluffton batters in the first inning, but pitched out of the jam with two of her 12 strikeouts. Only one Bobcat managed to put the ball in play.
Ortiz also sparked a nine-run third inning with her two-run blast to left that broke the game open. The Dolphins sent 13 batters to the plate in the inning, capped by a bases-loaded triple by Jessica Shipley that made the score 14-0.
Shipley earlier singled and finished with four RBIs, while Emily Crosby produced a double, triple and two RBIs. Kyleigh Peeples and Kenzie Roberts contributed two hits apiece for Battery Creek.
