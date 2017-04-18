High School Sports

High school baseball result: Bluffton at Battery Creek

Bluffton 16, Battery Creek 2: Trenton Dailey and Shane Farmer combined on a one-hitter over five innings, while the Bobcats took control early with six runs in the first inning.

Hunter Eldridge singled home two runs to spark the first-inning outburst, while the Bobcats also took advantage of a two-run error. Bluffton added three runs in the second and two more in each of the next two innings.

Eldridge finished with three hits and scored twice, while Cam Bent drove in three runs with a double and a triple. Grayson Lowe also singled twice and scored two runs. Battery Creek’s lone hit came from Trent Thompson’s fifth-inning single.

