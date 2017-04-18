High school baseball result: Ridgeland-Hardeeville vs. Allendale-Fairfax

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 13, Allendale-Fairfax 0: Kamrin Waddy rang up 17 strikeouts on the way to a one-hitter, supported by big innings in the fifth, sixth and seventh.
Waddy walked five and allowed just four Tigers as far as second base, ending five of the seven innings with strikeouts.
The game remained scoreless until Ridgeland-Hardeeville broke through with four runs in the fifth, keyed by RBI singles from Jamar Barnes, Xavier Chisolm and Allen Delouche. The Jaguars added another four runs in the sixth and five in the seventh.
