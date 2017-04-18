High School Sports

April 18, 2017 10:02 AM

High school baseball result: Ridgeland-Hardeeville vs. Allendale-Fairfax

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 13, Allendale-Fairfax 0: Kamrin Waddy rang up 17 strikeouts on the way to a one-hitter, supported by big innings in the fifth, sixth and seventh.

Waddy walked five and allowed just four Tigers as far as second base, ending five of the seven innings with strikeouts.

The game remained scoreless until Ridgeland-Hardeeville broke through with four runs in the fifth, keyed by RBI singles from Jamar Barnes, Xavier Chisolm and Allen Delouche. The Jaguars added another four runs in the sixth and five in the seventh.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What's it like to pole vault?

What's it like to pole vault? 0:59

What's it like to pole vault?
Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic 0:54

Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic
Seventh Woods happy for Gamecocks' success, to be Final Four with UNC 1:46

Seventh Woods happy for Gamecocks' success, to be Final Four with UNC

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos