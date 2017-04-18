High School Sports

April 18, 2017 9:57 AM

High school baseball result: May River vs. Wade Hampton

Posted by Jeff Shain

Wade Hampton 4, May River 3: The Red Devils jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings and made it stand up as May River left the potential tying run on third in two of the last three frames.

Cooper George had two of the Sharks’ five hits on the evening, including a single that eventually turned into a run when Josh Reddy’s sacrifice fly brought May River within 4-3. Josh Patterson went to third on the play, but was left there on a lineout.

The Sharks also used an error to get a runner to third in the bottom of the sixth, but a strikeout ended the inning.

