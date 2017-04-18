High School Sports

April 18, 2017 9:55 AM

High school soccer result: HH Christian boys vs. Bulloch Academy

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Christian 1, Bulloch Academy 0: Chase Harsta scored the game’s lone goal as the Eagles notched their ninth victory in 10 games this season.

