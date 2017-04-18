High school soccer result: HH Christian girls vs. Bulloch Academy

Hilton Head Christian 3, Bulloch Academy 1: The Eagles ended a 13-day layoff with their second victory in their past three outings.
Hilton Head Christian 3, Bulloch Academy 1: The Eagles ended a 13-day layoff with their second victory in their past three outings.
Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:
These are Top 25 scores. Click or tap here for all men's basketball scores, stats, standings and other information.
These are Top 25 scores. Click or tap here for all women's basketball scores, stats, standings and other information.
Comments