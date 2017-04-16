Savionna Glover leads Beaufort girls to Drug Free Track Classic crown

Beaufort's Savionna Glover swept the girls' long jump and triple jump for the fifth time this season, leading a quintet of event winners as the Eagles cruised to victory at Saturday's Drug Free Track Classic in Walterboro.
Battery Creek finished third in the boys' competition, as Tyrone Washington also doubled up in the long jump and triple jump to lead four Dolphins to finish atop their events. The Dolphins also placed fourth in the girls' meet.
Glover, already twice a state champion in her specialties, was an easy winner in Saturday's events. She was the only jumper to exceed 17 feet in the long jump, winning by 4 1/2 inches over Summerville's Imagine Patterson.
Her dominance was even more on display in the triple jump, with a leap of 34 -6 1/4 that was nearly two feet longer than teammate Keyasha Brown. Glover nearly won the 100 meters, outleaned by Patterson at the tape in 12.55 seconds.
Brown captured the 100 hurdles in a personal-best 15.81 seconds, and Nigeria Davila gave Beaufort a sweep of hurdles events by winning the 400-meter version in a personal-best 1:11.49.
The Eagles also got wins from Tatyanna Fripp in the shot put (34-0) and its 4x100 relay (49.21 seconds). Beaufort’s 136 points in the girls’ competition just outpaced host Colleton County (131).
Battery Creek's Washington set a personal best in the long jump at 21 feet, 6 inches, adding the triple jump crown with a leap of 42-6. Franklin Berry also set a personal best in winning the 1,600 meters (4:49).
The Dolphins also got wins from Jonathan Witt in the 110 hurdles (14.82 seconds) and Jordan Wilson-Smalls in the high jump (6-0).
Reggie Jones Jr. was a double winner for the Beaufort boys, capturing the 400 hurdles in 58.04 seconds as well as becoming the only pole vaulter to clear 12 feet. The Eagles also got a personal best from Isaiah Parker in the shot put (51-4), and the 4x400 relay crossed first in 3:28.83.
