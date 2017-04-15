High school baseball result: Whale Branch at Hilton Head Island

Seahawks sweep twin bill: Collin Kaiser struck out 10 batters in a five-inning complete game, and two Hilton Head Island teammates held Whale Branch to four hits in Game 2 as the Seahawks swept Friday’s doubleheader to stretch their winning streak to 10 games.
Kaiser scattered five Whale Branch hits in an 11-2 opening victory, with two coming in both the first and third innings when the Warriors scored their runs. He recorded two strikeouts in every inning.
Dalton Shaw, Shane Clark and Carmen Mlodzinski drove home two runs apiece in the contest, and the Seahawks amassed 12 hits in all.
Jacob Hussong and Clark combined on an 8-0 shutout in Game 2, with Hussong giving up three hits in three innings and Clark allowing one over the final two.
Hilton Head scored seven of its runs in the fourth inning, with Koty Brigham driving home three with a bases-loaded double and Mlodzinski capping the outburst with a two-run double.
Whale Branch’s Steven Colon and Ryan Murray-Green produced hits in each game.
