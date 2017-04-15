High School Sports

April 15, 2017 1:49 PM

High school baseball result: Whale Branch at Hilton Head Island

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Seahawks sweep twin bill: Collin Kaiser struck out 10 batters in a five-inning complete game, and two Hilton Head Island teammates held Whale Branch to four hits in Game 2 as the Seahawks swept Friday’s doubleheader to stretch their winning streak to 10 games.

Kaiser scattered five Whale Branch hits in an 11-2 opening victory, with two coming in both the first and third innings when the Warriors scored their runs. He recorded two strikeouts in every inning.

Dalton Shaw, Shane Clark and Carmen Mlodzinski drove home two runs apiece in the contest, and the Seahawks amassed 12 hits in all.

Jacob Hussong and Clark combined on an 8-0 shutout in Game 2, with Hussong giving up three hits in three innings and Clark allowing one over the final two.

Hilton Head scored seven of its runs in the fourth inning, with Koty Brigham driving home three with a bases-loaded double and Mlodzinski capping the outburst with a two-run double.

Whale Branch’s Steven Colon and Ryan Murray-Green produced hits in each game.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What's it like to pole vault?

What's it like to pole vault? 0:59

What's it like to pole vault?
Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic 0:54

Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic
Seventh Woods happy for Gamecocks' success, to be Final Four with UNC 1:46

Seventh Woods happy for Gamecocks' success, to be Final Four with UNC

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos