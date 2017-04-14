High school baseball result: May River at Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island 5, May River 1: Eric Foggo and Koty Brigham drove home two runs apiece to back the four-hit pitching of Jeff Hays, leading Hilton Head Island to its eighth consecutive victory with a comfortable win at the Seahawk Baseball Invitational.
Foggo pounded out three of Hilton Head’s nine hits on the afternoon, including an RBI double in the first that brought home the game’s first run. The Seahawks added another in the second on Brigham’s RBI single, then erupted for three runs in the third as Brigham had a sacrifice fly and Foggo an RBI single.
May River scored its only run on a two-out rally in the third, as Vance Summers, Cooper George and Josh Patterson strung together consecutive singles.
Hays finally ended the inning with a strikeout, then set down the Sharks in order in each of the next two innings for the win. He struck out six batters and walked no one.
Summers had two of May River’s four hits.
