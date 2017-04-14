High school baseball result: Hilton Head Prep vs. Northwood Academy

Northwood Academy 5, Hilton Head Prep 4: A two-run triple in the fifth pushed the Chargers in front for good, as Prep came away empty-handed from a bases-loaded, none-out threat in the sixth.
Harrison Green reached on an error to open the Dolphins’ sixth, followed by a walk to Dorsey Barker and Aidan Sanz getting hit by a pitch. But Gage Hurlbut’s fly ball wasn’t deep enough to bring home a run, and Green was thrown out at the plate on Reese Irwin’s grounder.
Another grounder by Davis Puckey ended the inning.
Irwin gave up just two hits in 4 1/3 innings on the mound, with two of Northwood’s runs marked as unearned. He also had two hits at the plate, along with Trey Speer.
