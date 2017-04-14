High School Sports

April 14, 2017 9:30 AM

High school baseball result: Hilton Head Prep vs. Northwood Academy

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Northwood Academy 5, Hilton Head Prep 4: A two-run triple in the fifth pushed the Chargers in front for good, as Prep came away empty-handed from a bases-loaded, none-out threat in the sixth.

Harrison Green reached on an error to open the Dolphins’ sixth, followed by a walk to Dorsey Barker and Aidan Sanz getting hit by a pitch. But Gage Hurlbut’s fly ball wasn’t deep enough to bring home a run, and Green was thrown out at the plate on Reese Irwin’s grounder.

Another grounder by Davis Puckey ended the inning.

Irwin gave up just two hits in 4 1/3 innings on the mound, with two of Northwood’s runs marked as unearned. He also had two hits at the plate, along with Trey Speer.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What's it like to pole vault?

What's it like to pole vault? 0:59

What's it like to pole vault?
Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic 0:54

Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic
Seventh Woods happy for Gamecocks' success, to be Final Four with UNC 1:46

Seventh Woods happy for Gamecocks' success, to be Final Four with UNC

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos