High school baseball result: Hilton Head Island vs. Centreville (Va.)

Hilton Head Island 9, Centreville (Va.) 3: Carmen Mlodzinski and Shane Clark combined on a four-hitter and Dalton Shaw drove home four Hilton Head Island runs, helping the Seahawks extend their winning streak to seven and stay unbeaten at the Seahawk Baseball Invitational.
Shaw's line drive brought home a run as part of a three-run second inning, followed by an RBI double in the third and two sacrifice flies. Logan Toomer and Chris Brubaker each had two hits and scored twice for the Seahawks, while Jeff Hays scored three times following two walks and a single.
Mlodzinski scattered three hits over four innings of pitching, with none of Centreville's runs counting as earned. Clark went the final three innings, matching Mlodzinski's four-strikeout total.
Comments