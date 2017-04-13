High School Sports

April 13, 2017 9:46 AM

High school baseball result: May River at Seahawk Invitational

May River splits double bill: Josh Patterson scattered four hits over six innings and helped his own cause with three hits at the plate, leading the Sharks to a 9-2 win over Lewisville after dropping the day's first outing at the Seahawk Invitational.

The Sharks were beaten 8-3 in their opener by Lewis County (W.Va.), outhitting the visitors but leaving 10 runners stranded.

Patterson's two-run double keyed a seven-run seventh inning against Lewisville, breaking open a game that had been tied 2-2.

Joe Tones opened the inning with a walk, stole second, went to third on a dropped third strike to Chase Murray and beat the throw home on Jack Hegan's grounder to shortstop. After a Cooper George single, Patterson brought both runners home with a shot to right field.

Hegan, Patterson and Kamryn Gleason had two hits apiece against Lewis County, but the Sharks twice left the bases loaded and ended another inning with a runner thrown out at the plate.

