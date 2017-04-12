High School Sports

April 12, 2017 4:03 PM

High school softball result: John Paul II vs Patrick Henry

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Patrick Henry 22, John Paul II 12: Sarah Bacevich cranked out three hits and drove home four runs for the Golden Warriors in their season finale.

JP2 finished its first varsity season with a 2-8 record.

Comments

