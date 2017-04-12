High School Sports

April 12, 2017 9:26 AM

High school baseball result: John Paul II vs. Memorial Day

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

John Paul II 1, Memorial Day 0 (8 inn.): Niko Laing broke a scoreless deadlock with his second walkoff single in as many days, the Golden Warriors in a tense battle.

Tom Kender got the winning rally going when his fly ball to left was dropped for a two-base error. Laing, a JP2 eighth-grader, made it pay off one out later with a drive into left that brought Kender home.

One day earlier, Laing’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh had propelled the Golden Warriors to a 10-9 triumph over Hilton Head Prep.

Adrian Skipper and Brad Tigges combined on the shutout, with Tigges picking up the victory with two innings of relief. Skipper had thrown six hitless innings before reaching his pitch-count maximum.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What's it like to pole vault?

What's it like to pole vault? 0:59

What's it like to pole vault?
Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic 0:54

Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic
Seventh Woods happy for Gamecocks' success, to be Final Four with UNC 1:46

Seventh Woods happy for Gamecocks' success, to be Final Four with UNC

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos