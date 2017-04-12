High school baseball result: John Paul II vs. Memorial Day

John Paul II 1, Memorial Day 0 (8 inn.): Niko Laing broke a scoreless deadlock with his second walkoff single in as many days, the Golden Warriors in a tense battle.
Tom Kender got the winning rally going when his fly ball to left was dropped for a two-base error. Laing, a JP2 eighth-grader, made it pay off one out later with a drive into left that brought Kender home.
One day earlier, Laing’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh had propelled the Golden Warriors to a 10-9 triumph over Hilton Head Prep.
Adrian Skipper and Brad Tigges combined on the shutout, with Tigges picking up the victory with two innings of relief. Skipper had thrown six hitless innings before reaching his pitch-count maximum.
