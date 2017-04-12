High school baseball result: Hilton Head Island vs. Lewisville

Hilton Head Island 12, Lewisville 2: Logan Toomer held the Lions to just two hits through 6 1/3 innings, while both Eric Foggo and Carmen Mlodzinski homered as part of an eight-run seventh at the Seahawk Baseball Invitational.
Toomer gave up doubles in both the first and second inning before retiring 10 consecutive batters at one point. He struck out seven, but was lifted after two walks and a hit batsman loaded the bases in the seventh. Foggo struck out the next two batters to end it.
Mlodzinski’s two-run homer gave him three RBIs on the day, finishing with two hits along with Foggo and Alex Morse. Koty Brigham scored three times.
