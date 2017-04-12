High school baseball result: Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Estill

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 16, Estill 1: Kamrin Waddy drove home five runs with three extra-base hits as the Jaguars fired up some offensive fireworks.
Waddy had a two-run triple in the first inning and doubled in the second before crushing a three-run homer that gave the Jaguars a 12-1 lead after three innings. He lacked only a single to hit for the cycle.
Allen Delouche also had three hits and drove home two runs for RHHS, while Tyrese Darien had two hits. Daryl Nelson got the win, giving up one hit over three innings of work.
Comments