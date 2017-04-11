High school softball result: May River at Azalea Invitational

Sharks take 2 of 3 on opening day: Taylor Gleason ripped a three-run homer, then came back in the following game to score twice as May River rebounded from an opening loss at the Azalea Invitational tournament to end the day with two narrow victories.
After a 12-5 setback to Cane Bay in the first game, the Sharks turned around to take a 4-3 victory over Byrnes. The tripleheader ended with a 5-4 triumph over Utica (Tenn.).
After falling behind 2-0 to Byrnes, Gleason’s three-run homer put the Sharks ahead as part of a four-run fourth inning. Gabby Ximenez scattered six hits in a five-inning complete game.
Gleason and Ximenez each had two of May River’s nine hits in the win over Utica, as the Sharks used four first-inning runs to take control. Haley Welsch and Ximenez combined to scatter four hits.
Comments