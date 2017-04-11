High School Sports

April 11, 2017 1:32 PM

High school baseball result: Hilton Head Prep at John Paul II

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

John Paul II 10, Hilton Head Prep 9: Niko Laing capped a three-hit performance for the Golden Warriors with a walkoff single that scored Tom Kender with the winning run.

The Golden Warriors, who started four eighth graders, used five runs to take a 9-7 lead after five innings, before Prep responded with a run in the sixth and another in the seventh to tie the score.

Laing reached base in all five plate appearances, walking twice to go with his three hits. Brad Tigges and Jack Jolley chipped in with two hits apiece.

Davis Puckey drove home four runs to lead the Dolphins. He finished with two hits, along with Trey Speer, Dorsey Barker and Tommy Stauffer.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What's it like to pole vault?

What's it like to pole vault? 0:59

What's it like to pole vault?
Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic 0:54

Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic
Seventh Woods happy for Gamecocks' success, to be Final Four with UNC 1:46

Seventh Woods happy for Gamecocks' success, to be Final Four with UNC

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos