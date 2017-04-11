High school baseball result: Hilton Head Prep at John Paul II

John Paul II 10, Hilton Head Prep 9: Niko Laing capped a three-hit performance for the Golden Warriors with a walkoff single that scored Tom Kender with the winning run.
The Golden Warriors, who started four eighth graders, used five runs to take a 9-7 lead after five innings, before Prep responded with a run in the sixth and another in the seventh to tie the score.
Laing reached base in all five plate appearances, walking twice to go with his three hits. Brad Tigges and Jack Jolley chipped in with two hits apiece.
Davis Puckey drove home four runs to lead the Dolphins. He finished with two hits, along with Trey Speer, Dorsey Barker and Tommy Stauffer.
