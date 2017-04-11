High School Sports

April 11, 2017 1:20 PM

High school soccer result: John Paul II boys vs. Pinewood Prep

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Pinewood Prep 2, John Paul II 1: Sebastian Laverde finished off Elijah Moreno’s setup to the Golden Warriors within a goal after falling behind 2-0, but JP2 could not find the equalizer in the final minutes.

