High School Sports

April 11, 2017 1:19 PM

High school baseball result: Bluffton vs. Colleton County

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Bluffton sweeps Colleton County: Sean Sutay scored twice in each game, including two of the Bobcats’ three runs in a 3-1 victory that completed the sweep.

Griffin Yeager banged out three hits and drove home three runs in the opener, propelling Bluffton to a 7-5 victory. Sutay, Hunter Eldridge and Cam Bent had two hits apiece, as the Bobcats amassed 11 hits in the game.

Sutay broke a 1-1 tie in the second game when he walked, stole second, went to third on a passed ball and scored on Hartley Smith’s sacrifice fly.

