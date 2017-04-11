High School Sports

April 11, 2017 12:59 PM

High school softball result: John Paul II vs. Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

John Paul II 18, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 3: Katherine Reilly homered and drove home four runs to power the Golden Warriors to victory.

JP2’s Macy Sauls went three innings for the victory.

