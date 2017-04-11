High School Sports

High school soccer result: John Paul II girls vs. Pinewood Prep

Pinewood Prep 9, John Paul II 1: Brianna Riley scored the Golden Warriors’ only goal, with an assist from Alondra Hurtado.

