Sam Gilman wins mile, Seahawks place 4th at prestigious Columbia meet

Hilton Head Island’s Sam Gilman beat more than 180 other milers, while the Seahawks swept both the boys’ and girls’ 4x800 relay to finish fourth in the overall team standings at last weekend’s prestigious Bojangles Track & Field Classic in Columbia.
Gilman’s winning time of 4 minutes, 16.33 seconds in the event’s final group was a personal best and just under two seconds faster than any other entrant. Wade Hampton’s John Ward was second in 4:18.30.
Gilman later joined with his older brother Ben, along with Jaquell and Josh Williams to win the 4x800 in a time of 7:55.39. Combined with Ben Gilman’s runner-up finish in the 800, the Seahawks finished second in the boys’ standings with 28 points.
The Hilton Head girls’ 4x800 won even more comfortably, as Esther Anderson, Tori Herman, Mallory Liggett and Isabel Muehleman posted a time of 9:33.18 that was nearly seven seconds faster than the next best.
Herman also placed fourth in the girls’ 800, helping the Hilton Head girls finish 14th in the team standings. Combined with the boys, they trailed only Bullis (Md.), High Point Central (N.C.) and South Gwinnett (Ga.).
Beaufort also sent a team but struggled to score points against the larger talent pool, topped by Isaiah Parker placing seventh in the shot put. A total of 225 teams competed at Spring Valley High, coming from as far as Florida, Virginia and Maryland.
Cane Bay Invitational: Battery Creek’s Tyrone Washington was a double winner in the long jump and 400 hurdles as the Dolphins placed fifth in the boys’ competition. Buffton was seventh.
Washington captured the 400 hurdles in 59.23 seconds, then was an easy victor in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 9 1/2 inches that was nearly a foot better than his nearest competition.
Jordan Smalls-Wilson gave Battery Creek another victory in the high jump (6-0), while Bluffton got wins from Adam Lidie in the 110 hurdles (14.99) and Reggie Brown in the triple Jump (42-1).
In the girls’ competition, Battery Creek’s GiGi Forehand was second in the discus and Bluffton’s 4x800 relay took runner-up honors.
Comments